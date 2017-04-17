Listen To 3 Green Day Demos So Rare The Band Doesn’t Remember Them

The hissy analog tape features acoustic versions of 'J.A.R', 'Having A Blast' & 'Don't Wanna Fall In Love' April 17, 2017 1:13 PM
By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – A Green Day demo tape—so rare the band reportedly doesn’t even recall it—has surfaced with three songs recorded between 1992-1993, after their 1991 album, Kerplunk! Reportedly recorded on a boom box, the hissy analog tape features acoustic versions of “J.A.R”, “Having A Blast”, and “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love.” According to a YouTube user who posted the audio (lifted from a bit torrent site) was forgotten so long ago that the band isn’t aware of the tape’s existence.

While J.A.R., made its way to the Billboard Hot 100 via the 1995 Angus soundtrack, and “Having A Blast” could be found on their massively successful album Dookie, “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love” was relegated at the time to the B-side of a “Geek Stink Breath” 7″ single. It was later released on the Shenanigans compilation album.

Listen to the three recordings below:

