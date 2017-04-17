Mark Hamill Wants To Play George Lucas In A Biopic

ORLANDO, FL (CBS SF) – During a question and answer segment at Mark Hamill’s one-man panel at ‘Star Wars Celebration,’ the actor was asked if there was one role he would love to take on. After having to constantly speak over the weekend, Hamill’s hoarse response on Sunday was to portray…George Lucas.

“I’d like to play George in the George Lucas story.” the Oakland-native said. “I’ve certainly observed him enough over the years.”

Hamill had appeared at several panels over the weekend. During one panel, he recalled his times working and spending time with his good friend, the late Carrie Fisher. On Sunday’s panel, he discussed his roles as “The Trickster” on ‘The Flash’ series, a little bite on ‘The Joker’ on various DC animated series and his iconic role as ‘Luke Skywalker’.

Watch Mark Hamill’s panel from ‘Star Wars Celebration’ here:



He also talked about a time in the 70’s when he and Fisher discreetly entered a movie theater to see the Star Wars trailer and sheepishly laughed when someone heckled the movie.

Hamill is set to appear on the eight Star Wars movie ‘The Last Jedi‘ opening in theaters on December 15th.

