Sonoma Sheriff Seeks Hit-&-Run Driver Who Killed 2 Miniature Horses

PENNGROVE (CBS SF) – A driver lost control of their vehicle and struck and killed two horses early Saturday morning in Sonoma County, according to sheriff’s officials.
At about 2 a.m., the suspect was driving recklessly in the 10100 block of Minnesota Avenue in Penngrove. The driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a barn where mini horses were kept.
According to Sonoma County sheriff’s officials, the driver struck and killed two mini horses, then fled the scene.
California Highway Patrol officials are investigating and believe the suspect vehicle may be a Honda with major damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa CHP or Deputy Fomasi at (707) 565-2121.
