Schaaf Announces 2018 Re-Election Bid For Oakland Mayor

OAKLAND (KCBS) – The election is still a year away, but that is not stopping Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf from officially throwing her hat into the ring.
KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday morning’s Matier and Ross column that Schaaf told him she wants to “start early,” and isn’t taking anything for granted.
Schaaf has had her ups and downs during her time at City Hall, including a huge police department scandal and the city losing the Raiders and the Warriors.
The mayor also has led an economic boom and brought new businesses to Oakland.