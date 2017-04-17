Mountain Lion Suspected Of Snatching Dog From Pescadero Bedroom

PESCADERO (CBS SF) – Authorities in San Mateo County believe a mountain lion entered a home in the coastal town of Pescadero and took a resident’s dog.

Deputies said a woman, child and a 15-pound Portugese Podengo were sleeping in a bedroom at a home on the 800 block of Native Sons Road early Monday morning when the incident occurred. The bedroom had French doors leading to the outside, partially open to let out the dog.

Around 3:00 a.m., the woman said she woke up after the dog began to bark aggressively. The woman said she then saw the shadow of an animal enter the room and take the dog from the bed.

Deputies said the woman searched for her dog and found wet paw prints at the bedroom entrance.

After calling 911, deputies searched the area and found paw prints similar to a mountain lion.

Authorities have contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, to see if a follow up investigation is necessary.