Stolen Cremains Returned To Grieving Family

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A stolen urn containing the cremains of a North Carolina man whose family brought them to the Bay Area for a celebration of his life has been recovered, according to the San Francisco police.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said the urn and cremains had been returned to the man’s widow Mary Wilkinson. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that the cremains had been dropped off at a station house on Saturday.

“She (the officer) just said, ‘I just want to let you know we have your husband’s remains,’” Wilkinson told the paper. “And I just broke down and started crying.”

Mary Wilkinson’s late husband Joe loved San Francisco so they came to experience all his favorite things about this city. But all that changed last Wednesday.

Vandals broke into their rental car inside Anchorage Square Parking Garage at Fisherman’s Wharf and stole the urn.

“(He) just enjoy the magic this city has,” Wilkinson said. “All that magic was ripped out from under me at 5:15 p.m. yesterday.”

Wilkinson told the paper that before their flight home to Charlotte on Tuesday, she and her daughter would enjoy their final hours in the Bay Area.

Julia Wilkinson told the paper that the robbery had changed her family’s plans to spread her father’s ashes in the Bay Area.

“We’re taking him home,” Julia told the paper. “We are taking him home.”