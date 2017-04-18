Benicia High School Teacher Arrested On Sex Charges

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A Benicia high school teacher who was arrested earlier this month when officers found stolen property and marijuana edibles inside her car,

which she was allegedly allowing a student to access, turned herself in Monday in connection with having an inappropriate relationship with that same student.

Riana Lane, 23, was arrested on suspicion of having unlawful intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor, according to police.

Officers first started investigating Lane after an incident on April 7 at Benicia High School, which began when school employees called police and reported that a 17-year-old student was witnessed leaving campus frequently during the week.

Officers interviewed the student who told them that he was walking to a teacher’s car. The teacher, later identified as Lane, was allegedly giving her car keys to the student to get into her car.

When officers searched the car they found edible marijuana as well as items allegedly taken during thefts in Benicia, which occurred on March 23

and 28.

Lane admitted to officers that the edible marijuana in her car was hers. The student admitted to stealing the items found in Lane’s car, police said.

That day, Lane was arrested, cited and released on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana on a school campus. Police also arrested the student for petty theft and released him to a parent.