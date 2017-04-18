Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In The Bay Area

By Melanie Graysmith

Earth Day 2017 celebrates the 47th Anniversary of the international tribute to planet Earth. In 1969, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson, a conservation-minded Democrat from Wisconsin, proposed making environmental protection a national priority and have a demonstration the following year to promote environmental awareness. With a background of a growing knowledge of environmental damage and its impact on human health, Nelson’s idea took hold and mobilized an enthusiastic population to express its environmental concerns.

In January 1970, Nelson designated April 22 as Earth Day to align with student school schedules and warmer weather. The first Earth Day saw roughly 20 million Americans demonstrating to show their environmental concerns, and a green movement, commemorated globally as Earth Day, was born.

13th Annual Create-With-Nature Earth Day Celebration

Stinson Beach, CAApril 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who knew that creating art on the beach could be such an Earth Day celebration? Experience just how at the 13th Annual Create-With-Nature Earth Day Celebration on Stinson Beach, and it’s free! Here’s a chance to join fellow community members, professional artists, musicians, dancers, and friendly passers-­by to create your most awesome beach sculpture and art using treasures from the beach, such as sand, rocks, seaweed, and sticks. Though creating art is an activity draw, the true intention is creating an experience that energizes and inspires people to care for and protect the earth, not just on Earth Day, but also every day throughout the year. Don’t worry if you are all thumbs, there will be instruction in sand globe making throughout the event and the globes will be part of creative efforts. Bring a picnic lunch, and come anytime from 11 am – 3 pm. No dogs allowed at this end of Stinson Beach.

Earth Day San Francisco Festival & Climate Rally

San Francisco Civic Center Plaza355 McAllister St.San Francisco, CA 94115April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year is the 47th anniversary of Earth Day San Francisco, and with that celebratory note comes an amazing festival to look forward with achievable solutions. On board for the absolute best Earth Day is an event with top notch entertainment, celebrity chef demonstrations with organic and vegan food courts, wine and beer gardens, an Eco Fashion Show, a forward-looking clean energy zone and Earth friendly products, a fun kids zone, and a whole lot more. This year is particularly important and worrisome as the new administration undercuts to undermine environmental efforts the US and other nations have worked hard to protect. Stop by Earth Day San Francisco for this all-inclusive event of eco-friendly education and activism, and a celebration of planet Earth.

John Muir Birthday – Earth Day Celebration

John Muir National Historic SiteMartinez, CA 94553(925) 229-3857April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a birthday celebration like no other, commemorating John Muir’s 179th birthday and the 47th anniversary of Earth Day at John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez, California. Presented by the John Muir Association and the National Park Service, the birthday celebration includes activities, music, and entertainment suited to all ages. Bring the whole family to this beautiful, daylong event, and visit to learn more about this historic and educational site, and the legacy of John Muir.

Earth Day Restoration & Cleanup

Half Moon Bay State BeachHalf Moon Bay, CA 94019(650) 726-8819April 22, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Presented by the California State Parks Foundation and PG&E, Earth Day Restoration & Cleanup presents an opportunity for anyone concerned about the environment to do something meaningful and feel good about it. Volunteers are needed throughout California to work on projects to significantly care for and restore our state parks. Projects include: habitat restoration, fence building, trail maintenance, and a lot more. Register at any one of the numerous parks around the Bay Area and statewide to pitch in this Earth Day, along with other conscientious volunteers, to help clean up, maintain and restore our state’s superb parks. Volunteer at Half Moon Bay State Beach, just one of several clean up park options close to San Francisco. Check the website for a list of all state parks and select your preferred location, register, and find out all project details, including start times and directions. Note: Bring water bottle, sunscreen, hat, garden gloves, and sunglasses.

Earth Day On The Bay

Marine Science Institute500 Discovery ParkwayRedwood City, CA 94063(650) 364-2760April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ever think you need to get out more? Well, here’s the day to do it when the Marine Science Institute opens its doors to the public this one day a year. And making it totally worth the trip, the Institute packs a wallop of activities, wonder, knowledge, and pure fun into the day to honor and appreciate our planet, Earth. There is something for everyone at the Marine Science Institute, founded in 1970 based on its educational philosophy that putting students in direct contact with their local bay environment would help encourage and promote a natural sense of curiosity while elevating an understanding of science, and instilling a sense of responsibility to protect the environment. Activities include: shark feeding, rock steady juggling, arts and crafts, riding a boat, live music shows, and more. Check the website for the full day’s schedule.