Claim Snapchat CEO Said App Is ‘Only For Rich People’ Sparks Online Fury

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Snapchat incurred the wrath of users around the world after an unsealed lawsuit revealed its CEO saying the app was only for the rich.

The lawsuit quotes CEO Evan Spiegel saying he didn’t want to expand its user base “into poor countries like India and Spain.”

“This app is only for rich people,” he said.

The lawsuit that was filed last January, but unsealed last week igniting a firestorm of angry users, hackers and trolls.

The hashtags #Uninstall_Snapchat and #BoycottSnapchat started trending on Twitter as indignant users in India gave one-star reviews to the app on the iPhone app store to drag down its rating. By Monday, Snapchat had plunged to only one-star.

A group of hackers in India claims it has siphoned the private information of 1.7 Stapchat users and leaked it on the darknet, payback for Spiegel’s “arrogance.”

Snap Inc. has responded to the allegations in a statement, saying “Snapchat is for everyone! We are grateful for our Snapchat community in India and around the world.”