Elderly Driver Punched, Car Vandalized After Collision With Cyclist In Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 73-year-old driver was assaulted and his car vandalized after the vehicle was in a slow-speed collision with a bicyclist in Fremont Monday, police said.

Fremont police said a bicyclist among a large group of cyclists traveling together was struck by the man’s car on Farwell Dr. and Eggers Dr. at around 8:48 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 10 mph and the cyclist was not injured, police said.

The driver then headed to nearby Mattos Elementary school because the bicyclists were becoming aggressive, according to police.

Soon after, police received a call from the driver’s wife saying that a large group of people were confronting her husband. Another reporting party allowed dispatchers to hear the confrontation in the background and the driver yelling, “get off my car,” police said.

By the time officers arrived, most of the bicyclists had left but officers learned the elderly driver had punched in the face by three different bicyclists, and his ’69 Camaro had been damaged by the bicyclists.

Several organizers of the group bike ride stayed behind told police the cyclists had come from all around the Bay Area for the ride. The group, East Bay Bike Party, normally meets in the evenings near a BART station for the monthly ride get-together.