Zuckerberg Offers Condolences After Killing Posted On Facebook

SAN JOSE (AP) – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his thoughts are with the family of a retiree shot to death in an apparently random Cleveland attack that was recorded and posted on Facebook by a suspect who later killed himself in Pennsylvania.

Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams says the case offers lessons on the power of social media and the harm that can be done online. He says the video never should have been shared around the world.

Zuckerberg said Tuesday that Facebook will do all it can to prevent such tragedies. The company had said after Sunday’s slaying that it is launching a review for reporting harmful content.

Zuckerberg made his comments at an annual conference for developers and businesses who create apps and services on Facebook.

