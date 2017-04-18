Zuckerberg Offers Condolences After Killing Posted On Facebook

April 18, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, Homicide, Mark Zuckerberg, Murder, Robert Godwin Sr., Steve Stephens

SAN JOSE (AP) – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his thoughts are with the family of a retiree shot to death in an apparently random Cleveland attack that was recorded and posted on Facebook by a suspect who later killed himself in Pennsylvania.

Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams says the case offers lessons on the power of social media and the harm that can be done online. He says the video never should have been shared around the world.

Zuckerberg said Tuesday that Facebook will do all it can to prevent such tragedies. The company had said after Sunday’s slaying that it is launching a review for reporting harmful content.

Zuckerberg made his comments at an annual conference for developers and businesses who create apps and services on Facebook.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia