Giants Manager Bochy Undergoes Heart Procedure

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Giants Manager Bruce Bochy will miss a couple of games this week after undergoing a heart procedure Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by the team.
The team tweeted out a statement about the procedure shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to encouraging fans to pray for the team’s skipper, it stated that Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure due to discomfort he had been experiencing from an atrial flutter.
The procedure was performed Tuesday morning in San Diego and, according to the statement, Bochy will be resting at home for the next several days.
Bochy previously underwent a heart procedure in February 2015 to insert two stents.
The team’s Bench Coach Ron Wotus will fill in for Bochy during his absence from the upcoming two-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Bochy is scheduled to rejoin the team in Colorado this Friday.