San Jose-Hawaii Flight Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Takeoff

April 18, 2017 11:25 AM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport to Honolulu on Tuesday morning was forced to return to the Bay Area.

According to airport officials, Flight 43 originally took off at 9:15 a.m. Shortly after takeoff, the crew on board reported a mechanical issue.

Officials said the jet landed safely in San Jose around 10:15 a.m., after the jet burned off jet fuel.

No passengers were injured.

Officials have not specified the mechanical issue that forced the flight to divert back to San Jose.

It is unclear when the passengers would be flown to Hawaii.

