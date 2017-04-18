Marin Drifter Killers Given Lengthy Prison Sentences

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two young drifters who pleaded guilty to a pair of killings in Marin County and San Francisco in October 2015 received lengthy prison sentences Tuesday.

Morrison Lampley was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison while Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life. A third defendant, Sean Angold, who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and testified against the pair, was sentenced to 15 years to life.

Lampley and Alligood had pleaded guilty to murdering 67-year-old Steve Carter, who was shot and killed while hiking with his dog on a Fairfax trail on October 5th, 2015. Carter’s dog was also shot but survived.

The two also pleaded guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Canadian tourist Audrey Carey, shot dead two days earlier while camping in Golden Gate Park.

Outside the courtroom before sentencing, Christina DeJongh — a friend of Carter and his wife — said she hoped the pair realized the misery their actions have caused.

“To me it’s still not digestible that he came to such an ending,” she told reporters. “I’m here to find closure or something.”

Lampley, Alligood and Angold, had initially been charged with special circumstances of lying in wait, committing multiple murders and murder during the commission of a robbery.

The Marin County District Attorney’s Office said Morrison admitted to pulling the trigger.

Angold testified he stole the gun used in the murders from an unlocked vehicle in San Francisco and helped plan the robberies of Carey’s backpack and Carter’s vehicle and wallet.

He said he walked away from where Carey was robbed in bushes in Golden Gate Park and heard gunshots. He testified Lampley told him, “She’s dead dude, don’t worry about it.”

Angold also testified he was farther down the trail in the park when Lampley killed Carter.

