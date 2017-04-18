New Warriors Arena Awarded 2022 NCAA West Regional Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The future home of the Golden State Warriors — the Chase Center in San Francisco — has been awarded the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship West Regionals, officials announced Tuesday.

The Pac-12 Conference will be the host for the tourney scheduled for March 24 & 26, 2022.

“This is one of the most exciting events on the calendar for sports,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts in a press release. “We have nine people on our current roster and coaching staff fortunate to have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen during their college career and we’re excited for this to be the first event officially on our Chase Center schedule.”

While the NCAA tournament has held games at the Cow Palace in Daly City, Oakland’s Oracle Arena and San Jose’s SAP Center, it will mark the first time tourney games have been played in San Francisco since 1939 when the regional was staged at the old California Coliseum on Treasure Island.

The 18,000-seat Chase Center, which broke ground on January 17, will anchor a district of 11 acres of restaurants, cafes, offices, public plazas and other amenities the neighborhood currently lacks, along with a new five-and-a half-acre public waterfront park.