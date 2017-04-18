2 Accused Of Shooting At Pittsburg Police During Pursuit

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after they shot at police officers and led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Pittsburg and Antioch, police said.

According to a post on the Pittsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, three Pittsburg police officers located and followed a stolen vehicle near the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.

The vehicle turned into the parking lot of a Costco store located at 2201 Verne Roberts Circle in Antioch and stopped momentarily, before driving off, police said.

According to police, a passenger inside the stolen vehicle, who had just been released from state prison six days earlier, fired at least one round of shots in the direction of the officers, but did not hit officers or any citizens.

Police believe the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg.

A brief vehicle pursuit ensued, before the suspect and the driver of the stolen vehicle were stopped and arrested, police said.

