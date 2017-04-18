Pleasanton Police Ask For Public’s Help Finding Missing Boy

April 18, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Lydikson Elementary School, Missing boy, Pleasanton, Pleasanton Police

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton on Tuesday were asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing after he left his elementary school, according to authorities.

Police said that Daniel Romeo, a white male boy described as five feet tall, approximately 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen at Lydikson Elementary School at 7700 Highland Oaks Drive in Pleasanton just before 3 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket over a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniel, please call 911 or contact the police at (925) 931-5100.

