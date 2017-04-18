Police Release Video Of Alleged El Cerrito Package Thief

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — El Cerrito police sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying a woman captured on home surveillance video stealing a package from a poach of a home.

Investigators said the incident took place around 5 p.m. on April 1st.

On the video, the woman — wearing black shorts and a gray sweater — can be seen calmly approaching the home while an accomplish parks a SUV across the street. The woman then climbs up the stairs to the front porch and removes an Amazon box.

She then strolls across the street, puts the package in the backseat of the SUV, gets into the vehicle and it drives away.

The early part of the video appears to show the woman and the SUV casing the neighborhood.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to call call (510) 215-4414 Ext. 40 or email: investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.