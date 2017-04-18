Suspect In High School Band Instrument Thefts Turns Himself In

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A teen wanted in connection with the theft of numerous musical instruments stolen during a burglary at Armijo High School in Fairfield was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police.

Jonathan Olea, 18, turned himself in at the Fairfield Police Department and was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and being an accessory to a crime.

On Friday, police arrested 20-year-old Christian McCollister of Sacramento. He was also booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and being an accessory to a crime, police said.

According to police, on April 10 staff at the high school, located at 824 Washington St., discovered many musical instruments were missing from the band room.

Police believe the theft occurred between the evening of April 7 and the morning of April 10.

The stolen property consisted of dozens of brass and woodwind instruments, mostly contained in individual cases. Most of the instruments are school property, but several are owned by students, police said.

Detectives developed a lead in the case and last Wednesday they served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Utah Street, near the school.

During the search, detectives found two of the stolen instruments worth an estimated $10,000, one of which was a 100-year-old English horn that’s considered an antique. Both instruments were returned to the school.

The search warrant and subsequent interviews led detectives to arrest a 17-year-old boy from Pacifica on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing stolen property. His identity will not be released because of his age, police said.

Police said there are still numerous instruments missing and that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the instruments or the burglary at Armijo High School is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600, the Tip Line at (707) 428-7345 or Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

