Suspect Who Allegedly Stole The Music From Armijo High Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — One suspect was in custody and a second was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday after the theft of musical instruments from Armijo High School, authorities said.

Investigators said 20-year-old Christian McCollister of Sacramento was arrested on Friday and had been booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of

receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and being an accessory to a crime.

Police were also seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Jonathan Olea of Fairfield, who is wanted on suspicion of similar offenses in connection with the same crime.

Olea is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, on April 10 staff at Armijo High School, located at 824 Washington St. in Fairfield, discovered many musical instruments were missing from the band room on campus.

Police believe the theft occurred between the evening of April 7 and the morning of April 10.

The stolen property consisted of dozens of brass and woodwind instruments, mostly contained in individual cases. Most of the instruments are school property, however several are owned by students, police said.

Detectives developed a lead in the case and on Wednesday they served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Utah Street, near the school.

During the search, detectives found two of the stolen instruments worth an estimated $10,000, one of which was an antique, 100-year-old English horn. Both instruments were returned to the school.

The search warrant and subsequent interviews led detectives to arrest a 17-year-old boy from Pacifica Wednesday on suspicion of possessing stolen property. His identity will not be released because of his age, police said.

Police said there are still numerous instruments missing and that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the instruments, Jonathan Olea or the burglary at Armijo High School is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600, the Tip Line at (707) 428-7345 or Solano CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867.