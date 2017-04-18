Car Trapped Under Big-Rig In Horrific I-80 Crash In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert following a collision that pinned a vehicle underneath a big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

The collision involved two sedans and a big-rig, CHP Officer Dawn Dwyer said.

The collision was reported at 9:36 a.m. just east of Air Base Parkway, according to the CHP.

In addition to CHP units, personnel from the Fairfield Fire Department and Vacaville Fire Department were also on the scene.

The vehicles involved in the collision are in a ditch off of the right shoulder of the highway and the No. 4 and 5 lanes were closed as of 11:30 a.m. CHP officials said a person in the vehicle under the big-rig needs to be extricated.

Dwyer did not know what, if any, injuries occurred in the crash.

