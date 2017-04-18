Warriors Durant, Livingston Questionable For Game 2

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr may be forced to shuffle his lineup rotations for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs Wednesday night after both starting forward Kevin Durant and reserve point guard Shawn Livingston were declared questionable for the contest.

Durant, who recently returned to the lineup after missing 19 games with an MCL sprain and bone bruise, suffered a strained calf in the Warriors 121-109 Game One win over the Trail Blazers Sunday.

He scored a team-high 32 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had two assists in the win.

“He has a calf sprain,” Kerr told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “He didn’t practice today. Questionable for tomorrow.”

Kerr said he didn’t expect Durant to be sidelined for long. At least he hopes it’s not a lengthy absence.

“That’s fully the expectation,” he said of his star forward’s return. “But you have to be careful.”

When asked if he was concerned, Kerr replied: “He didn’t practice there is concern.”

Golden State has also been without veteran Matt Barnes, who was signed when Durant injured his knee. He has been out with a sprained ankle.

“Barnes is questionable, but he did a little bit more on the floor today,” Kerr said. “He probably needs a little more work, but there is a chance he cojuld play (in light of Durant’s injury).”

Livingston, who is a key member of the Warriors second unit, “jammed his hand when he was diving on the floor.” Kerr said he was also questionable.