Warriors Playoff Ticket Auction Raises Money For Oakland Fire Survivors

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland City Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan has donated two tickets to the Golden State Warriors’ playoff game against Portland on Wednesday night to be auctioned off to raise funds for people who were displaced by a deadly fire at an apartment building last month.

Kaplan said all of the funds raised from the auction will go to the survivors who were displaced from the blaze at the three-story, 43-unit building at 2551 San Pablo Ave. on March 27 that took the lives of four Oakland residents.

Oakland officials said the fire has been deemed accidental and was caused by a candle.

Kaplan said in a statement, “I want to thank all those who have come out to help fundraise and support the victims of the West Oakland Fire, including the First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, the Oakland Warehouse Coalition, our hard-working first responders and housing staff and many more who are helping out.”

“I am deeply saddened that this tragedy took the lives of four Oakland residents and displaced more than 80 people from their homes. In this difficult time, it is important for us to support those adversely affected by the fire,” she said.

The link for the auction, which ends at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/32001/auctions/38603?reset–filter=1.