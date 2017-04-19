Kansas City Royals Win 2-0 Over San Francisco Giants

April 19, 2017 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas dazzled for the third straight start, the Royals finally scored off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Kansas City beat San Francisco 2-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game series.

Vargas (3-0) scattered four hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, his 12th straight start allowing two runs or fewer — the longest streak by a left-hander in franchise history.

The veteran is also unbeaten in his last eight home starts.

Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth inning in relief of Vargas, and Kelvin Herrera worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his third save and finish a 5-3 homestand for the Royals.

