Portugal. The Man To Release Custom Weed Strain On 4/20

"Smoking weed while listening to music is awesome.” April 19, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: 420, Marijuana, Portugal. The Man, Strain, Weed

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Portland-based Portugal. The Man is branching into the cannabis industry by teaming up with international advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy and Oregon Cannabis grower Hifi Farms.

Named after their current single, the band will release “Feel it Still,” a custom, pre-rolled cannabis blend. It will be available April 20 at all Serra Cannabis and Electric Lettuce recreational dispensaries. The blend is made from Top Shelf hybrid strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Girl Scout Cookies.

“We partnered with Hifi Farms because they’re one of the best growers in Oregon and it’s especially important right now to raise awareness for reasonable drug laws,” band member Zach Carothers explained. “Also, smoking weed while listening to music is awesome.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia