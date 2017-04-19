San Francisco Cable Car Operator Accused Of Pocketing Rider Fares

April 19, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: cable car fares, Cable Car Operator, crimewatch, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco cable car operator has been arrested for allegedly pocketing riders’ fares, authorities said.

The San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority said the unidentified cable car operator was arrested Wednesday at the cable car turnaround on Bay and Taylor streets.

SFMTA said it worked with the San Francisco Police Department after suspicions were raised about one particular operator possibly stealing fare money for himself.

Wednesday’s arrest came after an audit confirmed he was pocketing money, SFMTA said.

It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia