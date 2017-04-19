San Francisco Cable Car Operator Accused Of Pocketing Rider Fares

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco cable car operator has been arrested for allegedly pocketing riders’ fares, authorities said.
The San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority said the unidentified cable car operator was arrested Wednesday at the cable car turnaround on Bay and Taylor streets.
SFMTA said it worked with the San Francisco Police Department after suspicions were raised about one particular operator possibly stealing fare money for himself.
Wednesday’s arrest came after an audit confirmed he was pocketing money, SFMTA said.
It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.