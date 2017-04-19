Search Underway After Capsized Boat Discovered Off Muir Beach

MUIR BEACH (CBS SF) — A search was underway in the waters off Marin’s Muir Beach Wednesday after a capsized boat was discovered, officials said.
A chest containing ice and fish and other debris was found in the water after someone aboard “The Zodiac” vessel reported the capsized 14-foot boat on a marine radio channel to the Coast Guard around 11:30 a.m., Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said.
“There’s strong evidence someone was on board,” McTigue said.
The boat was discovered during the search and the Marin County Fire Department was able to re-right it. However, the boat did not have identifying markings on it.
The National Park Service, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach fire departments and helicopters from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco were participating in the search.
The water near the shoreline where the boat was found is about 30-40 feet deep and dive teams were standing by.