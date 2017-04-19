UC Berkeley Sorority Sisters Sent Packing After Racy Instragram Photos

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An Instagram account featuring topless photos has led to 22 members of UC Berkeley’s campus chapter of the Chi Omega sorority being kicked out of the organization, according to a published report.
Citing an unnamed source, the Daily Californian reported that the members were found guilty of violating the national branch’s “human dignity” rule and given the choice between remaining in the sorority house until the end of the semester or moving out within a couple of days and getting a refund.
The Instagram account also reportedly had images of alcohol bottles in sorority rooms — also a violation of the Chi Omega rules.
The account had been taken down but not before it was brought to the national branch’s leadership’s attention.
The Chi Omega Executive Headquarters could not be reached for comment.