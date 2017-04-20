2 Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Shoot Baby In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro Thursday said they have arrested two suspects allegedly responsible for a shooting that attempted to kill an 11-month-old boy in a McDonald’s restaurant on Monday.
No one was struck in the shooting, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the McDonald’s at the downtown San Leandro Plaza at 1287 Washington Ave.
Detectives identified and arrested two suspects in the case, which is being presented today to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
More information about the case will be released at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Police Department.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.