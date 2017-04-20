Arson Suspected In Fire At Oakland Rapper’s Clothing Store

April 20, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Dope Era, Mistah F.A.B., Oakland, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Arson is suspected in a fire that badly damaged a clothing store owned by Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B.

The store – named Dope Era — is on Market Street in Oakland. Investigators said someone threw what appears to be a gas canister at the front of the shop early Thursday morning.

“No matter what you do in life, they always gonna find a reason throw some hatred in your game,” said the rapper in a video he posted on Instagram showing the damage.

The multi-platinum rapper and producer who was born Stanley Cox said he doesn’t care so much about the clothes and contents.

He wants people to know there are families — including 11 children — living upstairs.

KPIX 5 profiled Mistah F.A.B.last summer during Black Lives Matter protests.

“Black lives matter are not the enemy. They are not the guys going out there and saying okay let’s go plot and see how many officers we can kill tonight,” said Mistah F.A.B..

Mistah F.A.B. was honored in 2014 for his philanthropy and community outreach by then Mayor Jean Quan.

