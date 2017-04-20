Motorcyclist Injured When Truck Spills Gravel On I-580 in Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash caused by a gravel spill on Interstate 580 in Richmond Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The spill was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on the highway’s westbound lanes, east of Canal Boulevard.
A gravel truck lost part of its load causing all westbound lanes to be blocked, CHP Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.
Wilkenfeld believes the truck did not stop and the CHP wasn’t able to locate it.
Caltrans crews responded and were able to sweep up the spill, allowing all lanes to reopen by about 4 p.m.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed