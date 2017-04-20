Gravel Spill Shuts All Westbound Lanes Of I-580 In Richmond

April 20, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Gravel Spill, Interstate 580, Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A gravel spill has blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond Thursday afternoon and the California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert for the incident.

The spill was reported at about 1:30 p.m. east of Canal Boulevard and the CHP reported that there was a subsequent vehicle collision in the area, possibly as a result of the back-up cause by the spill.

Caltrans clean-up crews are on their way to the scene, according to the CHP.

Traffic was being re-routed around the spill through the highway’s center divide.

 

