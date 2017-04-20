Listen To Shawn Mendes’ New Song ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Shawn Mendes had been teasing his fans about possible new music and after a series of cryptic posts on social media, the singer finally dropped his new single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” Listen below.

“The minute I wrote this song I knew I wanted to get it out before my tour started, to give fans something new and fresh in addition to everything from Illuminate,” Mendes expressed in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform it on the tour, and for everyone to hear it. It’s equal parts what is amazing about this album, and what I’m so excited for about the music I have coming up next.”





Mendes along with Charlie Puth will be at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday, July 11th as part of his 2017 Illuminate World Tour.

