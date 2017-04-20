Oakland’s Genova Ravioli Factory Closes, Cites Rampant Vandalism

OAKLAND (KCBS) – After a 90-year run, the owners of the recently closed Genova Deli in Oakland are now closing its ravioli factory. The family cites rampant vandalism and a city government that doesn’t seem to care.

It was almost a year ago when the DeVencenzi family closed its deli after being priced out of its Telegraph Ave spot by a rent increase.

After repeated graffiti attacks resulting in weekly paint jobs on their Upper Broadway building and most recently, $15,000 in damage to the windows, they’re calling it quits.

Genova’s Deli and Ravioli has been in Oakland’s Temescal since 1926, but things have been rough lately. During the police brutality riots of 2014, vandals trashed the deli.

“This is something that you had built all your life for yourself and you work so hard to have it. To have people who have no sense to break into people’s property like this makes no sense,” manager Julio De La Cruz told KCBS.

After vandals struck last, police responded to an alarm activation but couldn’t find the suspects, so the city billed the family $89 for a false alarm charge.

The factory closure comes on the heels of A.G. Ferrari Italian markets closing its last four markets in San Francisco and Oakland by May 1st. At one time, that chain had 13 delis in the Bay Area.

Genova’s location in Napa will continue to operate.