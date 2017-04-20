One Person In Custody After Haight Street Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was taken into custody and one person was transported to an area hospital early Thursday evening after a stabbing that happened on Haight Street near the intersection with Central, according to witnesses.

The stabbing left one person injured. San Francisco police and fire personnel responded to the scene and took one person into custody.

There was no initial word of exactly when the incident happened or what started the altercation, but the 1300 block of Haight Street between Central and Masonic was closed with police tape for the investigation as of about 6:30 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, the stabbing victim placed in an ambulance.

Victim in SF #Haight #420 stabbing moved to ambulance. Haight still closed between Central & Masonic. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/ZMbvEfBBqf — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) April 21, 2017

The closure was making for more traffic in an area already congested with people leaving the 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park. There was no word on whether the incident had anything to do with the 4/20 party or involved people who attended the annual event.