One Person In Custody After Haight Street Stabbing

April 20, 2017 7:09 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Haight Street, San Francisco, San Francisco police, Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was taken into custody and one person was transported to an area hospital early Thursday evening after a stabbing that happened on Haight Street near the intersection with Central, according to witnesses.

The stabbing left one person injured. San Francisco police and fire personnel responded to the scene and took one person into custody.

There was no initial word of exactly when the incident happened or what started the altercation, but the 1300 block of Haight Street between Central and Masonic was closed with police tape for the investigation as of about 6:30 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, the stabbing victim placed in an ambulance.

The closure was making for more traffic in an area already congested with people leaving the 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park. There was no word on whether the incident had anything to do with the 4/20 party or involved people who attended the annual event.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia