Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Pranked Thom Yorke After Technical Glitch

By Hayden Wright
INDIO, CA (RADIO.COM) – The mixed-media quality of Radiohead’s live shows lends itself to technical difficulties now and then—like when Bruno Mars conspicuously crashed their Miami set via radio broadcast.
During Radiohead’s concert at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Thom Yorke ran into some sort of glitch and sighed “Aw, s—” into the microphone. Without missing a beat, Jonny Greenwood sampled and looped the expletive as “Give Up the Ghost” got off the ground, throwing Yorke off his game and the audience into stitches.
During their Coachella set over the weekend, sound dropped out during performances of “15 Step” and “Full Stop,” which prompted Yorke to announce, “F—in’ aliens again.” Sometimes it’s aliens; Other times it’s just your lead guitarist pulling a prank.
Watch Greenwood’s quick-thinking gag here:
