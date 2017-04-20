Tennessee Teacher Accused Of Kidnapping Student Arrested In NorCal

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS SF) – A Tennessee high school teacher who allegedly kidnapped a teenage student last month was arrested in Northern California and the girl has been recovered safely.

Authorities said 50-year-old Tad Cummins kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13th from the city of Columbia, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Twitter Thursday morning that Cummins was arrested and Thomas was found.

NEWS ALERT: Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/QezSERDzHV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

According to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, a Nissan Rogue SUV belonging to Cummins was recovered in Siskiyou County Wednesday night, but it is unclear where they were specifically located.

Authorities said Cummins, a teacher at Culleoka Unit School, kidnapped Thomas after he was recently suspended for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the teen.

WTVF reported investigators saying they discovered a “troubling pattern of behavior” by Cummins prior to his disappearance with Thomas.

In the days before the kidnapping, investigators said Cummins researched online about his vehicle to see if certain features could be tracked by law enforcement. He also allegedly searched on the topic of teen marriage.

Authorities are expected to announce more details at a Thursday afternoon news conference.