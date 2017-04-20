Vallejo Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Shoot Gun On Periscope Live

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested two days after brandishing a pistol in a live Internet video and promising to fire the gun if he got 100 viewers, police said Thursday.
According to authorities, on Monday Vallejo police received a report of a subject who posted a video that was live-streaming on the social media platform Periscope Live.
The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Vallejo resident Christen Brown, wrote, “I need 100 viewers so I can shoot my 40” in the video post. Further viewing revealed the Brown wielding a black and pink handgun.
Members of the Vallejo Crime Reduction Team conducted an investigation and identified Brown as the subject in the video.
On Wednesday, authorities contacted Brown during a traffic stop and found the firearm depicted in the video. Brown is currently on probation and was booked into the Solano County Jail for possession of a loaded firearm and a probation violation.
Vallejo police offered their thanks to the members of the community who brought the video to their attention.