Vallejo Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Shoot Gun On Periscope Live

April 20, 2017 4:38 PM
VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested two days after brandishing a pistol in a live Internet video and promising to fire the gun if he got 100 viewers, police said Thursday.

According to authorities, on Monday Vallejo police received a report of a subject who posted a video that was live-streaming on the social media platform Periscope Live.

periscope gun 1 Vallejo Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Shoot Gun On Periscope Live

Vallejo man threatens to shoot gun in Periscope Live video (Vallejo Police)

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Vallejo resident Christen Brown, wrote, “I need 100 viewers so I can shoot my 40” in the video post. Further viewing revealed the Brown wielding a black and pink handgun.

Members of the Vallejo Crime Reduction Team conducted an investigation and identified Brown as the subject in the video.

On Wednesday, authorities contacted Brown during a traffic stop and found the firearm depicted in the video. Brown is currently on probation and was booked into the Solano County Jail for possession of a loaded firearm and a probation violation.

periscope gun 2 Vallejo Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Shoot Gun On Periscope Live

Gun Vallejo man was arrested with after threatening to shoot it in Periscope Live video (Vallejo Police)

Vallejo police offered their thanks to the members of the community who brought the video to their attention.

