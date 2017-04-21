Alonso, Plouffe Homer To Keep A’s Rolling Past Mariners

April 21, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Yonder Alonso and Trevor Plouffe homered and the Oakland A’s beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Friday night.

Sean Manaea (1-1) allowed one run and five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three to help the A’s win their season-high fourth straight after losing four in a row.

Stephen Vogt drove in a run for the first time in nearly two weeks for Oakland.

Alonso homered in the fifth and Plouffe hit his in the sixth with both coming off Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2).

Guillermo Heredia had two hits and scored the Mariners’ lone run.

Seattle fell to 1-8 on the road – a bad sign for a team that plays 17 of its first 26 games this season away from home.

