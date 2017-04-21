Building Contractor Loses License In Wake Of Deadly Berkeley Balcony Collapse

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The general contractor responsible for the building of an apartment complex in Berkeley where a balcony collapsed on June 2015, killing six people and seriously injuring seven others has had its state license revoked.

Contractors State License Board announced the action Friday against Segue Construction and said the firm’s owners could not apply for reissuance or reinstatement of any license for five years.

The decision comes after a complaint was filed with state regulators claiming that Segue willfully departed from or disregarded building plans or specifications, and willfully departed from accepted trade standards for good and workmanlike construction in the building of the Berkeley apartment complex.

Segue was hired to construct the 176-unit complex early in 2005 and completed the project in 2007. A subcontractor was hired to do rough carpentry and framing work, which included installing floor joists for the balconies.

The Pleasanton-based company has been a licensed contractor since 1992 and its current license was not set to expire until 2018, according to the licensing board.

The deck of Unit 405 was sheared from the side of the building while the 13 students were standing on it during a birthday party. Five of the people killed were visiting Irish students.

Forensic analysis later determined that moisture intrusion had caused severe dry rot in the deck’s joists. The incident prompted the city of Berkeley to pass stricter building codes for decks and balconies, followed by statewide legislation that increased oversight for contractors.

Meanwhile, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office found that the incident didn’t warrant criminal charges.