CHP Helicopter Rescues Man Clinging To Cliff At SF Lands End

April 21, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: China Beach, CHP, Cliff Rescue, Land's End, SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped rescue a man trapped on a cliff above San Francisco’s China Beach Friday afternoon, according to a San Francisco Fire Department spokesman.

At about 3 p.m., the fire department received a call about a man trapped on the cliff and sent rescue crews and paramedics to the area, said spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Members of the rescue team located the man and used a rope system to get down to him and provide medical care, Baxter said.

He suffered some minor injuries and is in stable condition but his precarious position on the cliff prompted fire officials to call in the CHP helicopter for the rescue.

He was plucked from his perch at about 4:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Baxter said it’s still unclear how the man became trapped.

