El Cerrito Police Seek Help Identifying Package-Theft Suspect

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Police in El Cerrito are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of taking a package off the porch of a home earlier this month.
Police said that on April 1 at about 4:45 p.m., the suspect took an Amazon package from the porch of an El Cerrito home.
They’ve released a video of the theft, which was taken with a surveillance camera at the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 251-4414 ext. 40 or email investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.
