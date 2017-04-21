El Cerrito Police Seek Help Identifying Package-Theft Suspect

BREAKING: Major Power Outage In San FranciscoLIVE KCBS Traffic Map

April 21, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Caught On Tape, crimewatch, El Cerrito, El Cerrito Police, package theft

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Police in El Cerrito are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of taking a package off the porch of a home earlier this month.

Police said that on April 1 at about 4:45 p.m., the suspect took an Amazon package from the porch of an El Cerrito home.

They’ve released a video of the theft, which was taken with a surveillance camera at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 251-4414 ext. 40 or email investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

