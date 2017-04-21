BREAKING: Major Power Outage In San FranciscoLIVE KCBS Traffic Map

Katy Perry Becomes Guy Fieri For Lookalike Day

4/20 was a big social media day for Katy. April 21, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: 420, Guy Fieri, Instagram, Katy Perry, Starbucks, Unicorn Frapuccino

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Yesterday was National Lookalike Day and Katy Perry celebrated at her own expense: She twisted her new, short, blonde hairdo into little spikes, bought wraparound sunglasses, made an absurd face and called herself Guy Fieri. Her resemblance to the earthy Food Network host is uncanny.

But instead of diners, drive-ins and dives, Perry stopped by her local Starbucks to order a Unicorn Frappuccino — the much-Instagrammed, limited edition beverage folks can’t stop talking about. The Unicorn Frappuccino is the beverage for our times: sugary, photogenic and full of empty calories. But Katy saw herself in the drink: “I couldn’t handle drinking my own blood,” she captioned a Snapchat story.

See Katy’s 4/20 social media adventures here:

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

I love her, I have no words 😍 @katyperry #katyperry #katycats #KP4 #keiry 😏

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperrygoals) on

