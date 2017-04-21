Music Is Kevin Durant’s Escape From Playoff Frenzy

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — When injured Warriors star Kevin Durant wants to unplugged from the intensity and demands of the NBA season, he hangs out in a recording studio at his home in the East Bay hills, lying down tracks.

That’s where he was Thursday with his producer Reilly as he recovers from an injured calf and enjoying some down time from the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“It’s good to kind of get away and tap into your creative side,” Durant said on a Youtube post from the studio.

The pair is currently working on a beat that Durant hammered out while on the road.

“This beat we are working on now,” said Durant with the music playing in the background. “I made that up on my computer on a road trip. I brought it to Reilly and he kinda put his sauce on it… Music is part of my life. It’s part of everybody’s life. It feels good creating something of your own.”