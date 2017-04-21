Report Of Man With Gun In Berkeley Prompts Shelter-In-Place

BREAKING: Major Power Outage In San FranciscoLIVE KCBS Traffic Map

April 21, 2017 5:26 PM
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley are asking residents in certain neighborhoods to shelter-in-place due to reports of a man armed with a gun Friday evening.

Residents in the area west of downtown Berkeley near Civic Center Park were impacted by the activity

the 2200 block of McKinley Street, the 1800 block of Allston Way, the 1800 block of Bancroft Way and the 2200 block of Grant Street are being asked to stay indoors, police in an advisory at about 4:45 p.m.

Residents are also being asked to avoid the affected areas altogether.

The search was spurred by a report of a man with a gun was called in to police.

Police said that officers may be checking behind buildings and homes.

Anyone who sees or hears suspicious activity should call 911, police said.

