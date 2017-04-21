BREAKING: Major Power Outage In San FranciscoLIVE KCBS Traffic Map

Snowmelt Prompts Flood Advisory For Truckee River Near Lake Tahoe

April 21, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Flood Advisory, Lake Tahoe, Snowmelt, Truckee River

LAKE TAHOE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood advisory for a section of the Truckee River where it flows out of Lake Tahoe.

Water managers increased the flows out of the lake Friday at the dam at Tahoe City, California due to the near-record snowpack in the Tahoe Basin.

The weather service says minor flooding is expected along the river from Tahoe to Squaw Creek near the Squaw Valley ski resort.

Bike paths and low-lying areas may become covered with water.

The service says it should be the highest flows that section of the river has seen since 2006.

The advisory remains in effect through 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia