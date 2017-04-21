BREAKING: Major Power Outage In San FranciscoLIVE KCBS Traffic Map

Watch New Order Cover Joy Division At Coachella

"Coachella is totally magical! It's brilliant and it's very different from English festivals, because of the weather." April 21, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Bernard Sumner, Coachella, Gillian Gilbert, Greek Theatre, Joy Division, New Order, Phil Cunningham, Stephen Morris, Tom Chapman

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – New Order played an electrifying set on Sunday evening at Coachella. No strangers to the festival, the group previously played Coachella in 2005 and 2013, and this year they encored with two Joy Division songs. Most of the members of New Order began their career in the post-punk band Joy Division, but changed their name and their songwriting approach after singer Ian Curtis commited suicide in 1980.

New Order’s Coachella set spanned their lengthy catalog, ending with Joy Division’s “Decades” and “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” Several fans captured the performance on video.

#undergroundresistance #fabric #neworder #bluemonday #immense 🙌🏾

A post shared by Marvin Fray (@marvit0) on

The BEST! #neworder #kickingass #coachella2017 #frontrow #day3 #joydivision #amazingday

A post shared by Adelle Friesen (@afriesen72) on

Oh, you've got green eyes, Oh, you've got blue eyes, Oh, you've got grey 👀. #NewOrder #temptation #Day3

A post shared by Eddie S. (@scorpio7609) on

New Order keyboardist and guitarist Gillian Gilbert spoke with the San Diego Union-Tribune ahead of the festival and says the band always looks forward to playing Coachella.

“We didn’t have a lot of festivals in the early 1980s,” Gilbert noted. “A lot of people come and there are a lot of different age groups, instead of playing just to an older audience who have grown up with us. It’s quite refreshing to play at festivals and have a lot of people dancing along to our new songs.

“Coachella is totally magical! It’s brilliant and it’s very different from English festivals, because of the weather. We had a great time playing Coachella in the past. Everything seems a lot more positive and people are there for the music and to have a good time. When you perform in concert halls, it’s all very serious and you can’t relax. But with everything that’s going on at Coachella, it’s just amazing.”

Ahead of their second weekend at Coachella, New Order will perform at the UC Greek Theatre, this Friday.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia