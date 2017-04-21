Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against Young Jeezy In 2014 Shoreline Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An attorney for the law offices of John L. Burris on Friday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against rapper Young Jeezy, concert promoter Live Nation and others in connection with the 2014 fatal shooting of a concert promoter at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.

According to a press release issued by Burris, a complaint was filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court by attorney Andante Pointer that specifically names Jay Jenkins (aka Young Jeezy), Live Nation, Def Jam Recordings and others affiliated with the Under the Influence tour that was headlined by rapper Wiz Khalifa as defendants in the suit for the murder of Bay Area based concert promoter Eric Johnson, II.

The shooting happened on August 22, 2014 backstage during the tour’s stop at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. That night, police received multiple calls around 11:05 p.m. reporting shots fired at the popular amphitheater located at 1 Amphitheatre Parkway near the end of the rap concert during Wiz Khalifa’s set.

Officers said one victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased.

The press release issued Friday by Burris’ office said, “Media reports stated Mr. Johnson and Young Jeezy’s entourage got into a dispute after Young Jeezy refused to show up at a concert after-party Mr. Johnson had paid Young Jeezy to appear at.”

Jenkins and members of his entourage were subsequently arrested on gun possession charges two days later in Irvine, California. They were charged in Orange County in connection with possession of the weapon, but Jenkins and his associates were never implicated in the shooting.

Eventually, all the charges were dropped. While suspect sketches were issued, police never identified anyone as being a murder suspect in the fatal shooting of Johnson. The case has not been solved.

According to press release, the wrongful death lawsuit has been filed as a way for Johnson’s children “to get the answers they deserve.”

“Only after filing a civil lawsuit, conducting an extensive investigation and taking sworn testimony from two independent eye witnesses who were working the Whiz Khalifa/Young Jeezy concert did we learn that Young Jeezy has been identified as the killer,” Pointer is quoted as saying in the press release.

Pointer additionally says he “is committed to seeing that Young Jeezy, Live Nation and all the named Defendants are held accountable for this tragic and senseless murder.”

According to reports, a lawyer for Jenkins had no comment. CBS SF reached out to Live Nation for a response to the lawsuit and has not heard back.