Yiannopoulos Plans Return To Berkeley As Cal Prepares For Coulter

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – As right-wing commentator Ann Coulter pledges to speak at the University of California, Berkeley next week, Milo Yiannopoulos announced he would also return after violence canceled his last appearance in Berkeley.

In a posting on his Facebook page, Yiannopoulos said he would hold a multi-day event in and around campus called “Milo’s Free Speech Week.”

“I will bring activists, writers, artists, politicians, YouTubers, veterans and drag queens from across the ideological spectrum to lecture, march, and party,” he said.

Long known for his controversial comments about women and Muslims and his support for President Donald Trump, Yiannopoulos’ planned speech on February 1st was canceled after protests turned violent.

The right-wing provocateur and former Breitbart writer did not specify when the event would take place, outside of saying it would take place over multiple days later this year. He also did not say if any student group was inviting him to campus. In February, Yiannopoulos was invited by the Berkeley College Republicans.

Yiannopoulos said the event was part of his “grand comeback tour.” Shortly after the events in Berkeley, Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart and had his book deal canceled after making comments apparently defending sexual relationships between men and boys as young as 13.

Friday’s announcement comes as the university canceled an April 27th speech with Ann Coulter due to security concerns. The university reversed its decision, re-inviting Coulter to speak on May 2nd.

Coulter refused the new date, saying she would still appear in Berkeley on the 27th.

On Friday, attorneys representing the Berkeley College Republicans and the Young Americans Foundation announced they would threaten legal action if the university does not allow Coulter to speak on the 27th.