Crying Mother Removed From San Francisco Flight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In the wake of the controversial removal of a passenger on a United flight, a new video emerged Saturday of a confrontation between an American Airlines crew and a mother of two while the plane was boarding at San Francisco International.

In a video and photos posted on Facebook by Surain Adyanthaya, the flight crew confronts a female passenger with two children over her stroller.

It took place as American Airlines flight 591 was on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport preparing for a flight to Dallas.

The woman is seen crying, begging for her child’s stroller. A male passenger jumped to his feet– saying ‘I’m not going to sit here and watch this happen” — and comes to her defense. When the gate attendant who confronted the woman steps on to the plane, he challenges the man to fight.

The woman was eventually removed from the plane.

The passenger-airline employee confrontation comes just weeks after Dr. David Dao was removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members.

In widely distributed cellphone video, Dao can be seen being pulled from his seat and dragged away by airport police officers, his face bloodied.

The incident has become a public-relations nightmare for United and led to the suspension of the three police officers, who work for the Chicago Department of Aviation, which is a city-run agency.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, who issued a public apology two days after first blaming Dao, has said he was “ashamed” when he saw the video. He promised the company will review its policies and that law enforcement will no longer be allowed to remove passengers.

United also announced that passengers on United Express Flight 3411 would be compensated with cash, travel credits or miles in an amount equal to the cost of their tickets.